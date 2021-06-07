Two Michigan companies are teaming up to eliminate barriers to the Covid–19 vaccine.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Meijer’s are increasing access to people who have physical and mental disabilities.

Under the program, Meijer will provide a private setting to administer the vaccination.

Another benefit of the plan allows families to be scheduled all in the same visit.

This allows those caring for or living with a person who is disabled to get their shot at the same time, eliminating the need for separate appointments.

Blue Cross is providing Bay Cliff Health Camp with vaccines as well.

Individuals and caregivers can schedule COVID-19 vaccinations by texting “HEALTH” to 75049, a specified code for people with disabilities requiring possible accommodations within vaccination environments.

Individuals can also visit https://clinic.meijer.com/ to start their vaccine scheduling process.