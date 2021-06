NEGAUNEE, Mich – The Negaunee Police Department is investigating a two–car crash that happened Saturday.

Police say a 2015 Jeep struck a 2003 Toyota that was turning at the intersection of US 41 East and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.

The driver of the Jeep was trying to make it through the intersection before the traffic signal changed, police said.

That driver has been cited for the accident.

The Negaunee Police Department was assisted by five other agencies on scene.