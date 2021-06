MARQUETTE, Mich – The Marquette County Health Department will be holding two vaccine clinics this week.

The first clinic will take place Thursday from 12 pm to 5 pm at the Northern Michigan University Northern Center.

The second clinic will be held this Saturday from 10 am to 12:30 pm where the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Visit the link below to schedule an appointment or call 906–475–7844.

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration (jotform.com)