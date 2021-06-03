Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family – friendly event

25 mins ago Neydja Petithomme

What better way to celebrate the beginning of summer than with a fun, free, family–friendly event.

The Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family friendly event June 16th from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Rover Rock Lanes & Banquet center parking lot.

Upon arrival, each family must fill out a Covid-19 wellness check questionnaire.

Many activities include a bike give–away at 7 pm and more.

For more information about the children’s carnival call (906) 286 – 1111 or visit their face book page.

