Three Upper Peninsula Men Face Child Pornography Charges

Three Upper Peninsula men have been charged with four offenses relating to child pornography charges.

Robert Jay Miller, Ameire Rackem Stevens and Alan Brian Scwalbach face charges of child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for sexually abusive activity and use of a computer for both offenses as well.

Judge Karl A. Weber found probable cause that each of the defendants committed the four offenses.

All cases and charges on these three defendants were bound over to the 25th Circuit Court.

Two other men were charged in the joint sting operation.

Keith David Johnson waived his preliminary examination, his case is now pending in 25th District Court.

Chad Michael Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary examination in the 96th district court on June 15.