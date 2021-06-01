The MDDHS Wants Your Feedback On Title V

The Michigan Department of Health is looking for public feedback.

Residents can comment on a Title V Maternal and Child Health Services Block Grant.

The Title V program addresses low–risk cesarean delivery, infant safe sleep, transitions for youth with special health care needs to adult health care and more.

The Title V application period is for services from October 1 2021 to September 30 2022.

Comments can be submitted via email to MDDHS-MCHBlockGrant@Michigan.gov.