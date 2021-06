The Finnish American heritage center re–opens to the general public this week. The FAHC is on Finlandia University’s campus.

The center will open to the public between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The far office will accept walk–in customers through appointments.

All visitors must follow campus–wide Covid protocols during time of visit, among others. To learn more about the FAHC re opening, visit, www.finlandia.edu