Reading to Dogs

37 mins ago Roy Buck

Marquette’s Peter White Public Library wants kids to read over the summer. –AND–Superiorland Pet Partners wants their therapy- dogs read to them.

10 years ago The library and S-P-P started their “Tails and Tales” summer reading program.

Starting Wednesday, June 23rd, Kids can come to the library and sign up for 30 minute-slots for therapy-reading with dogs.

The “Tails and Tales” program helps kids improve their reading and communication skills by inspiring them to read books to loveable, well-trained dogs.

More information:

Wednesdays June 23, 30. 10am-11:30pm & 4:30pm-6pm. Peter White Public Library 3rd Street Lawn. Inside if raining. Come read to one of our friendly, reading-therapy trained dogs, guaranteed to be lovable and non-judgmental listeners while kids practice their reading! Register online on our Events page for a 30-minute timeslot. If outside, masks are not required. No admission charge. For more information or to check the status of this program, call 226-4323, visit www.pwpl.info, or find Peter White Public Library Youth Services on Facebook.

More Stories

New Dining Covid-19 Restrictions Effective June 1st

6 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Three Upper Peninsula Men Face Child Pornography Charges

15 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The MDDHS Wants Your Feedback On Title V

22 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The Finnish American Heritage center re–opens

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

U.P. Notable Books Club Announces 2nd Year Lineup of Local Authors

4 hours ago Roy Buck

More than one million dollars damage cause by Mackinac Island fire

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

New Dining Covid-19 Restrictions Effective June 1st

6 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee Boys Tennis Coach Talks Team Success, U.P. Tournament

14 mins ago David Cesefske

Three Upper Peninsula Men Face Child Pornography Charges

15 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The MDDHS Wants Your Feedback On Title V

22 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Reading to Dogs

37 mins ago Roy Buck