Reading to Dogs

Marquette’s Peter White Public Library wants kids to read over the summer. –AND–Superiorland Pet Partners wants their therapy- dogs read to them.

10 years ago The library and S-P-P started their “Tails and Tales” summer reading program.

Starting Wednesday, June 23rd, Kids can come to the library and sign up for 30 minute-slots for therapy-reading with dogs.

The “Tails and Tales” program helps kids improve their reading and communication skills by inspiring them to read books to loveable, well-trained dogs.

More information:

Wednesdays June 23, 30. 10am-11:30pm & 4:30pm-6pm. Peter White Public Library 3rd Street Lawn. Inside if raining. Come read to one of our friendly, reading-therapy trained dogs, guaranteed to be lovable and non-judgmental listeners while kids practice their reading! Register online on our Events page for a 30-minute timeslot. If outside, masks are not required. No admission charge. For more information or to check the status of this program, call 226-4323, visit www.pwpl.info, or find Peter White Public Library Youth Services on Facebook.