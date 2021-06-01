Police investigating a break-in at a summer home in Calumet

Police are investigating a breaking-and-entering in Calumet on Monday.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect or suspects broke a window in the front door of a camp on Lakeshore Drive.

The theft occurred after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The owner discovered the break-in on Monday.

Several long guns, one pistol, fishing poles, fishing tackle and a compound bow are among the items that were stolen.

Anyone with information should call the Houghton County Sheriff at (906)482-0055.