New Dining Covid-19 Restrictions Effective June 1st

4 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Dining out in Michigan is beginning to look like it did pre–pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that effective today, all outdoor venues can now operate at full capacity.

Indoor restaurants and bars can operate at 50% capacity with no limit on the number of guests per table.

And the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants has been lifted.

People who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up when entering establishments.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Three Upper Peninsula Men Face Child Pornography Charges

13 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The MDDHS Wants Your Feedback On Title V

21 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Reading to Dogs

35 mins ago Roy Buck

The Finnish American Heritage center re–opens

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

U.P. Notable Books Club Announces 2nd Year Lineup of Local Authors

4 hours ago Roy Buck

More than one million dollars damage cause by Mackinac Island fire

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

New Dining Covid-19 Restrictions Effective June 1st

4 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Negaunee Boys Tennis Coach Talks Team Success, U.P. Tournament

12 mins ago David Cesefske

Three Upper Peninsula Men Face Child Pornography Charges

13 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The MDDHS Wants Your Feedback On Title V

21 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Reading to Dogs

35 mins ago Roy Buck