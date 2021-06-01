New Dining Covid-19 Restrictions Effective June 1st

Dining out in Michigan is beginning to look like it did pre–pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that effective today, all outdoor venues can now operate at full capacity.

Indoor restaurants and bars can operate at 50% capacity with no limit on the number of guests per table.

And the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants has been lifted.

People who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to mask up when entering establishments.