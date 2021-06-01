More than one million dollars damage cause by Mackinac Island fire

5 hours ago

Courtesy photo

A historic Mackinaw Island home sustained over a million dollars in damage on Sunday.

The Brigadoon house on Main Street suffered severe damage to the third floor.

There were no injuries as a result of the 4- alarm fire

It took just under three hours to put the blaze out.

The home was the only structure to suffer major damage.

The Mackinaw Island fire department said the fire started when the chimney between the second and third floors failed.

 

