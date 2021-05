MARQUETTE, Mich– A new Gay Pride event will take place in Marquette in place of Pride Fest.

Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride is holding a Covid–19 friendly event called “Ride With Pride” on Saturday, June 26th.

The event will begin in Northern Michigan University’s PEIF parking lot at 4 PM and will parade around the City of Marquette.

Cars, bikes and participants are encouraged to join in with their pride gear.

