Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich – After a virtual walk last year, the Care Clinic has announced its plans for a real–live life walk in 2021.

This year’s walk will take place at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park Marquette from 10:30 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, June 5th.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come together to show support for life and for the ministry the Care Clinic does. It’s been taking place at Elwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park for as long as I know. We are excited for an in-person event as last year it was virtual,” said Greg Gostomski, Executive Director of the Care Clinic. “Proceeds support the work of the Care Clinic. All of our services are free of charge.”

As in years past, lavender perennial plants are available for purchase for the memory ceremony the day of the walk.

Pledges can be made online for items such as t–shirts and travel mugs.

You can sign up the day of the event at 10 AM or online.

A link to the registration can be found below:

Life Walk | Event Page (ministrysync.com)