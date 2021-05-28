A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County, literally. Houghton county sheriff deputies responded to a report of a suicidal male on Wednesday.

According to officials, a juvenile subject had fled the residence in an unknown direction with a knife.

A track was initiated at the residence. The canine was able to locate the person.

The individual, whose name is unknown at this time, was found unharmed. He was later transported to Aspirus Keweenaw hospital for further testing.

More Stories

Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Keweenaw Bay Firefighters Earn New Certifications And Search For New Recruits

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is here. And boating season is back.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Ride With Pride To Replace Pride Fest

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

People urged to stay away from scene of Calumet fire

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Missing Marquette County Man Found Dead

1 day ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Keweenaw Bay Firefighters Earn New Certifications And Search For New Recruits

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is here. And boating season is back.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Ride With Pride To Replace Pride Fest

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba