A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County, literally. Houghton county sheriff deputies responded to a report of a suicidal male on Wednesday.

According to officials, a juvenile subject had fled the residence in an unknown direction with a knife.

A track was initiated at the residence. The canine was able to locate the person.

The individual, whose name is unknown at this time, was found unharmed. He was later transported to Aspirus Keweenaw hospital for further testing.