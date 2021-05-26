The death of George Floyd sparked a new wave of protests across the country.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Gilchrest spoke out on the 1 year anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Whitmer said in a statement, “a year later, justice has been served for the murder of George Floyd, but our march is far from over…

I am pleased to see that many of the reforms my administration laid out last June have been proposed as part of a bipartisan legislative package in the Michigan state senate.”

Governor Whitmer looks forward to working with the legislature and passing criminal justice reforms into law she says.

