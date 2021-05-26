Lisa McClain campaign team wins three key political strategy awards

4 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Lisa McClain campaign team wins three key political strategy awards for their work in 2020

Lisa McClain for congress campaign team, led by general consultant, and Scott Greenlee, president of Greenlee consulting, won three key political strategy awards for their work in 2020

These awards includes:

—— Best innovation for voter targeting in the nation

—— Best online creative ad for their COVID response and acquisition

—— Best use of online targeting award . The reeds awards focuses on considering the most exacting award in the political campaign industry

