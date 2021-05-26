Lisa McClain campaign team wins three key political strategy awards for their work in 2020

These awards includes:

—— Best innovation for voter targeting in the nation

—— Best online creative ad for their COVID response and acquisition

—— Best use of online targeting award . The reeds awards focuses on considering the most exacting award in the political campaign industry