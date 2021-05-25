4-Day Vinyl Record Show at Ore Dock Brewing Company:

Beginning at 12pm on Thursday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 6th at 11pm, a four-day, pop-up

vinyl record show will be held at the Ore Dock Brewing Company at 114 W. Spring Street in

downtown Marquette. This event will take place in the 2nd floor community room and is co-

presented by the NMU Vinyl Record Club.

Come and browse through thousands of collectible & new vinyl records up for sale along with

CDs, concert posters, cassette tapes, t-shirts, books & gig-posters. Everyone is invited to this

free, all-ages event. Come talk with event organizers Jon and Geoff about selling your records

or trading in your old ones for new favorites! For more information, to post requests & RSVP

for this event, please visit our Facebook Event Page.