VA Medical Center introduces expansion opportunities for Veterans

The VA Medical Center has announced it has expanded opportunities for Veterans to health care access today.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs increases their availability of tele-health services through the launch of digital divide consult.

According to John Jamison, anyone who does not have internet access at home, can be provided an internet connection device to be able to connect with their provider.

To learn more about the VA tele-health visit www.connectedcare.va.gov