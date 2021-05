Cognition Brewery Company temporarily closes

A PAST–DUE ELECTRIC BILL MEANS COGNITION BREWING COMPANY IS FORCED TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY.

ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY FACEBOOK PAGE, THE COMPANY RECENTLY RECEIVED NOTICE OF THE 4,400 DOLLAR BILL.

THE BUSINESS RENTS THE TAPROOM IN THE HISTORIC MATHER INN.

THE POST SAYS UTILITY PAYMENTS GO DIRECTLY TO UPPER PENINSULA POWER COMPANY, BUT THERE IS ONLY ONE ACCOUNT FOR THE MATHER INN BUILDING.

THIS IS ONLY THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT IN A YEARS–LONG LEGAL BATTLE BETWEEN COGNITION AND ITS LANDLORD.