DNR Offers Fire Safety Tips

A SPARK AND A GUST OF WIND SOMETIMES IS ALL IT TAKES.

A LARGE WILDFIRE IN RICHMOND TOWNSHIP SHOULD SERVE AS A REMINDER, OFFICIALS SAY.

WARMER TEMPERATURES AND INTERMITTENT RAIN SHOWERS CAN INCREASE FIRE DANGER.

THE DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS TIPS TO KEEP YOUR CAMPFIRE FROM TURNING INTO A WILDFIRE.

TIPS INCLUDE: NEVER LEAVE A CAMPFIRE UNATTENDED, GET A DNR PERMIT BEFORE BURNING– DEBRIS, KEEP FIRES SMALL, AND KEEP A SHOVEL AND METAL BUCKET OF WATER NEARBY.

BURN CONDITIONS CAN BE FOUND ON THE DNR WEBSITE: MICHIGAN.GOVDNR