Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. – Teams from the WestPAC Conference met at Timberstone Golf Club in Iron Mountain met for the girls & boys conference championship.
Full results are as followed:
BOYS (TEAM):
1st: Houghton; 328
2nd: Calumet; 331
3rd: Ishpeming Westwood; 342
BOYS (MEDALISTS)
Nathan Thomson, West Iron County; 74
Tyler Annala, Ishpeming Westwood; 76
GIRLS (TEAM)
1st: Houghton; 495
2nd: Ishpeming Westwood; 498
3rd: Negaunee; 516
GIRLS (MEDALISTS)
Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee; 93
Jillian Koski, Ishpeming Westwood; 109