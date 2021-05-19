Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. – Teams from the WestPAC Conference met at Timberstone Golf Club in Iron Mountain met for the girls & boys conference championship.

Full results are as followed:

BOYS (TEAM):

1st: Houghton; 328

2nd: Calumet; 331

3rd: Ishpeming Westwood; 342

 

BOYS (MEDALISTS)

Nathan Thomson, West Iron County; 74

Tyler Annala, Ishpeming Westwood; 76

 

GIRLS (TEAM)

1st: Houghton; 495

2nd: Ishpeming Westwood; 498

3rd: Negaunee; 516

 

GIRLS (MEDALISTS)

Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee; 93

Jillian Koski, Ishpeming Westwood; 109

More Stories

Negaunee Softball Looks To Continue Dominance Led By Coach Carlson

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Tigers Turnbull Throws MLB’S Fifth No-Hitter this Season

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Upper Peninsula, Memorial Day and Invasive Species Awareness

4 hours ago Roy Buck

LCSP Seeks Support For Legislation About Workforce Housing

5 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Famed Mason Cup to be Awarded to CCHA Playoff Champion

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commissioners held a forum at the Northern Michigan University campus

7 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

Former Husky Signs Two Year Deal With Dallas Stars

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Negaunee Softball Looks To Continue Dominance Led By Coach Carlson

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Tigers Turnbull Throws MLB’S Fifth No-Hitter this Season

2 hours ago David Cesefske

Upper Peninsula, Memorial Day and Invasive Species Awareness

4 hours ago Roy Buck