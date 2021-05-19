Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. – Teams from the WestPAC Conference met at Timberstone Golf Club in Iron Mountain met for the girls & boys conference championship.

Full results are as followed:

BOYS (TEAM):

1st: Houghton; 328

2nd: Calumet; 331

3rd: Ishpeming Westwood; 342

BOYS (MEDALISTS)

Nathan Thomson, West Iron County; 74

Tyler Annala, Ishpeming Westwood; 76

GIRLS (TEAM)

1st: Houghton; 495

2nd: Ishpeming Westwood; 498

3rd: Negaunee; 516

GIRLS (MEDALISTS)

Rachel Niskanen, Negaunee; 93

Jillian Koski, Ishpeming Westwood; 109