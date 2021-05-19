Negaunee Softball Looks To Continue Dominance Led By Coach Carlson

2 hours ago David Cesefske

 

ISHPEMING, Mich – If you’ve followed the Negaunee Minors softball team this year you know its been every bit a special season thus far with great leadership and a group of players who just want to have fun. A group that head coach Randy Carlson says has been together for quite some time now.

Something else incredible about the team of Negaunee, their a perfect 26–0 , coach Carlson says the team has remained focused in every game, weather they be blowouts or close games. Negaunee with a tough matchup tomorrow at 4:00 PM when they match up with powerhouse Escanaba at home.

