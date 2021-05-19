Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commissioners held a forum at the Northern Michigan University campus

U.P. residents had the chance to weigh in on voting districts tonight.

Members of the Michigan independent citizens redistricting commission held a forum on the northern Michigan university campus in Marquette.

The gathering was one of 18 meetings that will be held statewide.

The feedback gathered at the forum will be considered as new voting districts are drawn.

The biggest impact for the U.P. will be on the state senate district and the state representative level according to Commissioner Steven Lett.

To learn more about the next commission hearing or to comment, visit ‘www.michigan.gov/micrc’