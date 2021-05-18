A Gladstone man is dead following a rollover accident in Ontonagon County

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

A Gladstone man is dead following a rollover accident in Ontonagon County.

State police troopers believe 31 year old Jessie Lavigne lost control of his 2006 ford van on 107th engineer’s memorial highway.

The van went into a ditch and struck several trees before rolling over.

The vehicle was discovered by a passer at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was transported to Ontonagon by ambulance then by med-flight to U–P health systems in Marquette, where he was preannounced dead.

It is unclear what time the accident occurred. The cause is still under investigation.

 

More Stories

United States Environmental Protection agency awards Marquette County with ‘Brownfields Grant’

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Marquette Made: The Story of Kameron Karp

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Threat at Gwinn Area Public Schools Identified

8 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Memorial Day Celebration Coming To Presque Isle Park

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Superior Watershed Partnership Calls For Planting 100,000 Trees

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

A Gladstone man is dead following a rollover accident in Ontonagon County

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

United States Environmental Protection agency awards Marquette County with ‘Brownfields Grant’

2 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Marquette Made: The Story of Kameron Karp

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Threat at Gwinn Area Public Schools Identified

8 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Memorial Day Celebration Coming To Presque Isle Park

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba