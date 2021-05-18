A Gladstone man is dead following a rollover accident in Ontonagon County.

State police troopers believe 31 year old Jessie Lavigne lost control of his 2006 ford van on 107th engineer’s memorial highway.

The van went into a ditch and struck several trees before rolling over.

The vehicle was discovered by a passer at approximately 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was transported to Ontonagon by ambulance then by med-flight to U–P health systems in Marquette, where he was preannounced dead.

It is unclear what time the accident occurred. The cause is still under investigation.