Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Job-seekers who’d like to relocate to the U.P. or U.P. residents who’d like a change of professional pace have an excellent opportunity May 20th.

True North’s job fair will have over 40 employers representing the Houghton Hancock area. It’ll be a virtual networking arena. Michigan Tech University will be present too.

For more information on this event visit: https://return-north.com/return-north-the-journey-of-job-hunting-in-michigans-upper-peninsula/

ABOUT RETURN NORTH:

  • 5th Annual Professional Careers Fair
  • Aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region
  • The first U.P. wide digital career fair hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone, MTEC SmartZone, and Sault Ste. Marie EDC
  • Presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering (presenting sponsor)
  • Gold Sponsors:

o InvestUP

o Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

o Michigan Technological University

o NorthCross Group

o Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!

  • We currently have 26 Upper Peninsula companies registered

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 3:00 – 6:00 pm EDT

Location: Virtual, utilizing the Career Fair Plus platform

Cost: Free for job seekers | $200 per company for employers

WEBSITE URLS:

  • Official Event Website:

o  www.return-north.com

o Please drive all traffic to this website unless a specific instance applies as explained below.

  • Facebook Event Page:

https://fb.me/e/5G5ay0wwm

o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are posting on Facebook. You can also tag the event using “@Return North Professional Careers Fair”

  • Job Seeker RSVP link:

https://app.careerfairplus.com/mtu_mi/fair/3493

o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to job seekers.

  • Companies RSVP link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-2021-return-north-event-company-registrationtickets-145287275151

o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to employers.

TALKING POINTS:

  1. Open to all employers across industries

o Positions can range from trades, to entry level, to management and CEO

o From engineering/service companies to Michigan corrections to logging industry and cyber security – we welcome employers of all areas

o Price is $200 per employer. In that price you get your logo on return-north.com with a clickable link to your website and full virtual booth capabilities with video as well as access to job seekers from around the country

o Space to touch on where our marketing efforts are being targeted (so employers know the areas) – paid media and social target regions as well as across the U.P. in traditional radio and TV

  1. All job seekers are welcome for FREE

o If you’re a resident who is looking for a position to stay in the UP (i.e. college student and/or looking for a career change)

o Or have a friend or family member who are looking to move back to the area  – there’s nothing wrong with window shopping – again it’s free

  1. Thank our sponsors – presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering
  2. Go to www.Return-North.com for more information

