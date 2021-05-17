Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair

Job-seekers who’d like to relocate to the U.P. or U.P. residents who’d like a change of professional pace have an excellent opportunity May 20th.

True North’s job fair will have over 40 employers representing the Houghton Hancock area. It’ll be a virtual networking arena. Michigan Tech University will be present too.

For more information on this event visit: https://return-north.com/return-north-the-journey-of-job-hunting-in-michigans-upper-peninsula/

ABOUT RETURN NORTH:

5th Annual Professional Careers Fair

Aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region

The first U.P. wide digital career fair hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone, MTEC SmartZone, and Sault Ste. Marie EDC

Presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering (presenting sponsor)

Gold Sponsors:

o InvestUP

o Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

o Michigan Technological University

o NorthCross Group

o Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!

We currently have 26 Upper Peninsula companies registered

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: May 20, 2021

Time: 3:00 – 6:00 pm EDT

Location: Virtual, utilizing the Career Fair Plus platform

Cost: Free for job seekers | $200 per company for employers

WEBSITE URLS:

Official Event Website:

o www.return-north.com

Please drive all traffic to this website unless a specific instance applies as explained below.

Facebook Event Page:

o https://fb.me/e/5G5ay0wwm

Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are posting on Facebook. You can also tag the event using "@Return North Professional Careers Fair"

Job Seeker RSVP link:

o https://app.careerfairplus.com/mtu_mi/fair/3493

Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to job seekers.

Companies RSVP link:

o https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-2021-return-north-event-company-registrationtickets-145287275151

Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to employers.

TALKING POINTS:

Open to all employers across industries

o Positions can range from trades, to entry level, to management and CEO

o From engineering/service companies to Michigan corrections to logging industry and cyber security – we welcome employers of all areas

o Price is $200 per employer. In that price you get your logo on return-north.com with a clickable link to your website and full virtual booth capabilities with video as well as access to job seekers from around the country

Space to touch on where our marketing efforts are being targeted (so employers know the areas) – paid media and social target regions as well as across the U.P. in traditional radio and TV

All job seekers are welcome for FREE

o If you’re a resident who is looking for a position to stay in the UP (i.e. college student and/or looking for a career change)

o Or have a friend or family member who are looking to move back to the area – there’s nothing wrong with window shopping – again it’s free

Thank our sponsors – presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering Go to www.Return-North.com for more information