Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair
Job-seekers who’d like to relocate to the U.P. or U.P. residents who’d like a change of professional pace have an excellent opportunity May 20th.
True North’s job fair will have over 40 employers representing the Houghton Hancock area. It’ll be a virtual networking arena. Michigan Tech University will be present too.
For more information on this event visit: https://return-north.com/return-north-the-journey-of-job-hunting-in-michigans-upper-peninsula/
ABOUT RETURN NORTH:
- 5th Annual Professional Careers Fair
- Aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region
- The first U.P. wide digital career fair hosted by Innovate Marquette SmartZone, MTEC SmartZone, and Sault Ste. Marie EDC
- Presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering (presenting sponsor)
- Gold Sponsors:
o InvestUP
o Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)
o Michigan Technological University
o NorthCross Group
o Upper Peninsula Michigan Works!
- We currently have 26 Upper Peninsula companies registered
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: May 20, 2021
Time: 3:00 – 6:00 pm EDT
Location: Virtual, utilizing the Career Fair Plus platform
Cost: Free for job seekers | $200 per company for employers
WEBSITE URLS:
- Official Event Website:
o Please drive all traffic to this website unless a specific instance applies as explained below.
- Facebook Event Page:
o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are posting on Facebook. You can also tag the event using “@Return North Professional Careers Fair”
- Job Seeker RSVP link:
o https://app.careerfairplus.com/mtu_mi/fair/3493
o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to job seekers.
- Companies RSVP link:
o https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-2021-return-north-event-company-registrationtickets-145287275151
o Acceptable to drive traffic to this URL if you are ONLY speaking to employers.
TALKING POINTS:
- Open to all employers across industries
o Positions can range from trades, to entry level, to management and CEO
o From engineering/service companies to Michigan corrections to logging industry and cyber security – we welcome employers of all areas
o Price is $200 per employer. In that price you get your logo on return-north.com with a clickable link to your website and full virtual booth capabilities with video as well as access to job seekers from around the country
o Space to touch on where our marketing efforts are being targeted (so employers know the areas) – paid media and social target regions as well as across the U.P. in traditional radio and TV
- All job seekers are welcome for FREE
o If you’re a resident who is looking for a position to stay in the UP (i.e. college student and/or looking for a career change)
o Or have a friend or family member who are looking to move back to the area – there’s nothing wrong with window shopping – again it’s free
- Thank our sponsors – presented by TriMedia Environmental & Engineering
- Go to www.Return-North.com for more information