United States Environmental Protection agency awards Marquette County with ‘Brownfields Grant’

The environmental protection agency selects Marquette County to receive a $300,000 grant.

The funding can be used for properties in the city of Ishpeming and the township of Sawyer.

The grant focuses on covering the upfront environmental assessment costs that a developer would encounter on a project.

Funding will be available beginning October 1st, 2021.

To learn more about the Brownfields grant, contact the Director of the Marquette county Brownfield authority, Anne Giroux at 906 – 225 – 8177