“You’re a good man Charlie Brown” Broadway Musical

Marquette Senior High School is putting together a Broadway musical of the classic “you’re a good man Charlie Brown” beginning night

The performances will begin tonight at 7 p.m. with a second show on tomorrow at 7 p.m. Tickets are 12 dollars per person.

Tickets can be ordered through the Marquette Senior High School web page or in person at the school the day of the performance.

The show will help to fund future productions. Visit the Marquette senior high school face book page for the latest updates and announcements