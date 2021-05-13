Marquette man arraigned on CSC charges

MARQUETTE – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of a Marquette man on Thursday.

MSP arrested Remo Valentino Perry, 32, for possession of child sexually abusive materials and using a computer to commit a crime.

An investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber tip led to Perry’s arrest.

He was charged with four counts of aggravated sexually abusive material possession. Perry also faces four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He faces 10 years in prison for each count, if convicted.

He was arraigned in 96th District Court on May 7.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to assist parents in keeping children safe online.

Look for a comprehensive list of resources at www.missingkids.org. The MSP Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.