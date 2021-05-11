The city of Marquette, invites the community to participate in several public input sessions the week of may 17th,

2021.

This is an opportunity to have an input into the kids cove playground.

These sessions will introduce the design team behind the structure, the city staffs, and the opportunity to participate in a vote for your favorites using a cell phone app.

To learn more, contact the community services, parks and recreation at 906–228–0460