The city of Marquette, invites the community to participate in several public input sessions

1 day ago Neydja Petithomme

Photo Courtesy: Samantha Collins

The city of Marquette, invites the community to participate in several public input sessions the week of may 17th,

2021.

This is an opportunity to have an input into the kids cove playground.

These sessions will introduce the design team behind the structure, the city staffs, and the opportunity to participate in a vote for your favorites using a cell phone app.

To learn more, contact the community services, parks and recreation at 906–228–0460

More Stories

Kacalo City Cab Transport’s Carrier Registration Suspended

5 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The Story Behind The Viral Sturgeon

9 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Delta County Chamber of Commerce 28th Annual Golf Classic

23 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Calumet Theatre Updates

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55 percent of state residents received the first dose of the COVID–19 vaccine

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Attention Local Anglers

23 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Kacalo City Cab Transport’s Carrier Registration Suspended

5 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The Story Behind The Viral Sturgeon

9 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Delta County Chamber of Commerce 28th Annual Golf Classic

23 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Calumet Theatre Updates

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55 percent of state residents received the first dose of the COVID–19 vaccine

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme