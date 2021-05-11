Owen White Named Academic All-District

1 day ago David Cesefske

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball guard Owen White was named 2020-21 Academic All-District, selected by CoSIDA. White was recognized as one of the nation’s top student-athletes for his combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late May.

White was the only player in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to be named. A junior from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, White holds a 3.82 grade point average in Mechanical Engineering. He was selected as NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District, as well as GLIAC Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring with 21.2 points per game. White reached double figures in 21 games and was named GLIAC Player of the Week three times. He surpassed 1,000 career points against Grand Valley State on March 5 and averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. White shot 48.3 percent from the field and was a member of the GLIAC All-Defensive Team.

White led the Huskies to one of the longest playoff runs in school history this season and scored 19 points in the NCAA Midwest Region semifinals against Truman State on March 16.

More Stories

Coast Guard to test large oil spill response capabilities on Lake Superior

1 day ago Roy Buck

Four Huskies honored with volleyball team awards

6 days ago David Cesefske

Calumet High School Senior is in the Final Vote for the Prestigious National Honor Hancock- TechForce Foundation

6 days ago Roy Buck

Longtime Bucks announcer retires after 35 years

7 days ago David Cesefske

Els of Women’s Golf Takes 18th at NCAA East Regional

7 days ago Connor Sturgill

Record-Breaking Four All-GLIAC Men’s Soccer Selections Honored

2 weeks ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Kacalo City Cab Transport’s Carrier Registration Suspended

11 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

The Story Behind The Viral Sturgeon

15 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

Delta County Chamber of Commerce 28th Annual Golf Classic

23 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Calumet Theatre Updates

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55 percent of state residents received the first dose of the COVID–19 vaccine

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme