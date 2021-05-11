Owen White Named Academic All-District

Courtesy of MTU Huskies

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball guard Owen White was named 2020-21 Academic All-District, selected by CoSIDA. White was recognized as one of the nation’s top student-athletes for his combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program separately recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late May.

White was the only player in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to be named. A junior from Rhinelander, Wisconsin, White holds a 3.82 grade point average in Mechanical Engineering. He was selected as NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District, as well as GLIAC Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring with 21.2 points per game. White reached double figures in 21 games and was named GLIAC Player of the Week three times. He surpassed 1,000 career points against Grand Valley State on March 5 and averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. White shot 48.3 percent from the field and was a member of the GLIAC All-Defensive Team.

White led the Huskies to one of the longest playoff runs in school history this season and scored 19 points in the NCAA Midwest Region semifinals against Truman State on March 16.