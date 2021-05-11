Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55 percent of state residents received the first dose of the COVID–19 vaccine

23 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

In person work could be allowed in Michigan in just less than two weeks.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 55 percent of state residents received the first dose of the COVID–19 vaccine as of Monday.

Michigan has administered 4,455,000 vaccines. Dr. Joneigh, chief medical executive is urging Michigan residents to make an appointment as soon as possible.

To learn more about the M–I VACC to normal plan, visit www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine

