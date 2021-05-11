Delta County Chamber of Commerce 28th Annual Golf Classic

What’s more back to normal than networking, eating, drinking and a little bit of golfing?

An Upper Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is holding a golf outing in June.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce is holding their 28th Annual Golf Classic on June 3rd at 11 am.

Businesses who join the chamber for the day will also get a chance to win prizes.

Registration is open until May 20th and tickets cost $75.

Visit the links below to register:

28th Annual Chamber Golf Outing | Delta County Chamber (deltami.org)