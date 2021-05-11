Calumet Theatre Updates

The floorboards of the calumet theater stage will remain silent in the coming months.

The theatre’s board of directors announced shows previously scheduled for May, June and early July have been canceled.

Officials say the COVID–19 pandemic and problems with the heating systems are the reason for the closure.

The theatre box office and online ticket sales will also be closed during this time.

For more information on future showings, the board asks that you actively monitor the calumet theatre website and Face book page for updates and announcements.

