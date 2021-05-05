Escanaba Walmart evacuated Tuesday due to gun scare

ESCANABA -The Escanaba Walmart was locked down on Tuesday following a gun scare.

A man reportedly entered the store on Lincoln Road at around 9:37 p.m. with a rifle.

After a thorough search, police found no safety issues.

It was later found on video surveillance that a customer returning an item to the store was mistaken for a rifle.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety was assisted on the scene by Delta County Central Dispactch, Delta County Sheriff’s Department, the Michigan State Police, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Hannahville Police Department, and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department.