Ask a Cop

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

When is it okay to drive your four–wheeler on city streets?

The best direction to take would be to ask a city official.

This week a viewer from Skandia wondered if it would be okay to drive his side–by–side into the city of Marquette for dinner after a ride.

Marquette Police Captain Mike Laurila said it is not permissible to drive a four wheeler or any ATV on the street in the city of Marquette.

Laurila noted that getting the vehicle registered and a few modifications such as a horn and blinkers could make an atv street legal.

For more information, visit the Marquette Police Department’s Facebook page.

