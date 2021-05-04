Governor Whitmer Honored with John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in Courage Award for Service During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was presented the John F. Kennedy library foundation profile in courage award for her service during the Covid–19 pandemic today.

Whitmer is one of seven recipients of the john f. Kennedy library foundation profile in courage award.

Governor Whitmer said quote, “I am humbled by the john f. Kennedy library foundation and the Kennedy family for their recognition. We must all strive to live up to the call of public service put forward by President Kennedy decades ago and exemplified by the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic…”

The recipients of this prestigious award for political courage are selected by a distinguished bipartisan committee of national, political, and community leaders, the press release states