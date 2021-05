Gogebic community college will hold its’ 87th commencement ceremony virtually this Friday.

GCC will air its’ ceremony via YOUTUBE Friday at 6 p.m.

Rylee Nicoletti, graduating with a 4.0 GPA, will be this year’s commencement speaker.

to watch full coverage of this year’s ceremony, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJCvrhANkMoAkayEP3rMQw or contact director of admissions Kim Zeckovich.