Expanding recycling access brings in thousands of new customers

Expanding recycling access brought in thousands of new customers to Marquette county solid waste management in January, the facility recycled 115 tons, one year later, it took in 600 tons of recyclable materials.

The facility has been upgraded to a regional single stream MRF, serving not only the county’s 65,000 residents, but potentially the entire region’s population of approximately 200,000.

