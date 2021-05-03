Expanding recycling access brings in thousands of new customers

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Expanding recycling access brought in thousands of new customers to Marquette county solid waste management in January, the facility recycled 115 tons, one year later, it took in 600 tons of recyclable materials.

The facility has been upgraded to a regional single stream MRF, serving not only the county’s 65,000 residents, but potentially the entire region’s population of approximately 200,000.

To learn more, visit www.Michigan.gov/MIenvironment

More Stories

Gogebic community college 87th commencement ceremony

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

UPHS Marquette Staff Seeking Union

20 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Some L’anse High School grades move to remote learning due to COVID-19

23 hours ago Lisa Bowers

City Of Hancock To Receive Grant

4 days ago Jeremy Skiba

Fire In Manistique

4 days ago Jeremy Skiba

City of Marquette reminds public of dog rules

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Expanding recycling access brings in thousands of new customers

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Gogebic community college 87th commencement ceremony

19 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

UPHS Marquette Staff Seeking Union

20 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS Adoption Week

21 hours ago Roy Buck

Some L’anse High School grades move to remote learning due to COVID-19

23 hours ago Lisa Bowers