Fire In Manistique

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A residential garage in Manistique was described as a total loss after it caught fire Thursday.

Firefighters found the garage completely engulfed in flames and smoke upon arrival.

The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

Firefighters  spent an additional two hours extinguishing  hot spots  and a pile of wood against the garage.

A vehicle inside the garage was also destroyed.

The adjacent home had minor water and smoke damage.

Manistique firefighters were assisted by three other agencies on scene.

No one was injured.

