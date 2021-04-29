Update: Houghton County boil advisory lifted

Houghton County – A boil water advisory in portions of Houghton County was lifted today.

Drinking water from Atlantic Mine, the City of Hancock, and portions of Portage and Franklin Townships is now safe.

Water customers should flush pipes, faucets, and drinking foundations for at

least five minutes unless otherwise directed by your local utility. If you experience any

discolored water, continue flushing until clear.

Before serving or using water, Food Service Establishment and Retail Food

Establishment operators must follow the instructions in the recovery section of their

“Emergency Action Plans for Retail Food Establishments” guide.

If you have questions, contact the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department,

at (906) 482-7382.