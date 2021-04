The American Rescue Plan Act and The Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open

LOCAL RESTAURANTS ARE GOOD TIMES AND PROPEL LOCAL ECONOMIES BUT THEY WERE HIT HARD BY THE PANDEMIC LEAVING SOME DOORS CLOSED AND MANY OTHERS STRUGGLING.

THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FOR THE GREATER ISHPEMING—NEGAUNEE AREA SUPPORT “THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT” IMPLEMENTED BY “THE RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND.” THE GOAL IS TO PROVIDE QUALIFYING BUSINESSES WITH FEDERAL FUNDING EQUAL TO THEIR PANDEMIC–RELATED REVENUE LOSS.

ALL ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES CAN APPLY MONDAY BUT MONIES ARE EXPECTED TO DEPLETE QUICKLY.

For more information visit: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund#section-header-1