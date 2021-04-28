Two Women’s Golfers Collect All-GLIAC Honors, Els Earns NCAA Regional Championship Invite

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University Athletics

BAY CITY, Mich. – Caro Els and Annie Pietila of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team have earned All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) honors as well as Els earning an individual bid to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf East Regional Championship.

Senior Caro Els was named to the All-GLIAC First Team. Els had finishes of 2, 6, 15, 20, and 24 throughout the spring season. She shot her best round of the year at the SVSU Spring Invite when she had a 73 in the second round. The senior also earned All-Tournament honors at the NC4K College Classic.

Els was also selected to compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf East Regional at the Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Ind. The event begins Monday, May 3 and runs through Wednesday, May 5. She previously took part in the 2019 regional and then advanced to the 2019 NCAA Championship.

Freshman Annie Pietila earned All-GLIAC Honorable Mention honors, with her best performance of the year coming during GLIAC Championship stroke play. Her rounds of 72 and 70 at the GLIAC Championship were her top rounds of 2021.

