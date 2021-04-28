The early stages of construction for the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House!

6 hours ago Roy Buck

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is a place of solitude, goodwill and camaraderie. It’s a place for loved ones to go when they need a break from the ICU: to eat, to sleep, to take a shower, and a place where they can talk to others.

It’s a hospitality house for a family who’s loved ones is in critical care. Whether it’s recovering from cancer treatments or numerous surgeries after a severe trauma, the beacon house provides goodwill.

 

For over 18 years, Beacon House has provided a home away from home for patients and their families receiving critical medical care in Marquette.

And now, we’ve broken ground right next door to the Upper Peninsula’s regional hospital where patients from all across the U.P. are transported for lifesaving care, and we are in the early stages of building the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House.

Steve & Gayle Mariucci helped launch the Legacy of Love campaign, donated $500,000 to help us build our new Beacon House and put the first shovels in the ground on Friday,  August 21, 2020. We’ve raised enough funds to get the construction started, but now we need YOUR SUPPORT to “Help us Make it Home.”

For more information visit: https://upbeaconhouse.org/about-us-2

To donate: https://upbeaconhouse.org/donate/

 

More Stories

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

WUPHD Announces PEG System

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Iron Ore Heritage Trail Announce Spring and Summer Projects

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

EGLE extends boil advisory for some western Upper Peninsula water customers

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Tastes the Local Difference Partners with Michigan Sea Grant, MSU Extension to Promote Michigan Fisheries

1 day ago Roy Buck

Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Lexi LaCombe signs with St. Norbert Swimming & Diving

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

The early stages of construction for the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House!

6 hours ago Roy Buck

National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Three Huskies Earn GLIAC All-Conference Honors

7 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Two Women’s Golfers Collect All-GLIAC Honors, Els Earns NCAA Regional Championship Invite

7 hours ago David Cesefske