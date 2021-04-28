The early stages of construction for the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House!

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House is a place of solitude, goodwill and camaraderie. It’s a place for loved ones to go when they need a break from the ICU: to eat, to sleep, to take a shower, and a place where they can talk to others.

It’s a hospitality house for a family who’s loved ones is in critical care. Whether it’s recovering from cancer treatments or numerous surgeries after a severe trauma, the beacon house provides goodwill.

For over 18 years, Beacon House has provided a home away from home for patients and their families receiving critical medical care in Marquette.

And now, we’ve broken ground right next door to the Upper Peninsula’s regional hospital where patients from all across the U.P. are transported for lifesaving care, and we are in the early stages of building the new Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House.

Steve & Gayle Mariucci helped launch the Legacy of Love campaign, donated $500,000 to help us build our new Beacon House and put the first shovels in the ground on Friday, August 21, 2020. We’ve raised enough funds to get the construction started, but now we need YOUR SUPPORT to “Help us Make it Home.”

For more information visit: https://upbeaconhouse.org/about-us-2

To donate: https://upbeaconhouse.org/donate/