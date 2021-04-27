Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the residents of Atlantic Mine, in Houghton County.

A water main break and pressure loss of the water system in Adams Township is the cause for the advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until the main is repaired and the results of water sampling verify the water is safe to drink

Another notice will be issued when the advisory has been lifted.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the WUPHD Environmental Health Director.