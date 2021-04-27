Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the residents of Atlantic Mine, in Houghton County.

A water main break and pressure loss of the water system in Adams Township is the cause for the advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect until the main is repaired and the results of water sampling verify the water is safe to drink

Another notice will be issued when the advisory has been lifted.

Questions and concerns should be directed to the WUPHD Environmental Health Director.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Be A #VaccineHero

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Turkey Breeding Season

24 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Borrowing sports gear in Houghton’s City Parks

1 day ago Roy Buck

Treasury: Less Than A Week Left to Complete the FAFSA

1 day ago Roy Buck

Search continues for special needs teen in Ontonagon County

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

Missing Women and girls of the Native American Community

4 days ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Boil Advisory Issued For Atlantic Mine

1 hour ago Jeremy Skiba

Be A #VaccineHero

2 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Rough Draft: Christian Uphoff & DeAngelo Malone

17 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Turkey Breeding Season

24 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Borrowing sports gear in Houghton’s City Parks

1 day ago Roy Buck