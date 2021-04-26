Search continues for special needs teen in Ontonagon County

The search continues for an Ontonagon County teen with autism. Seventeen-year-old Cam Besonen went missing on Friday.

The Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department has been joined by other local law enforcement agencies and the Michigan State Police in the search. About 500 volunteers joined the search for him on Sunday. Those who would like to assist in the search should contact the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department first.

Anyone who sees Besonen should call 911. He is non-verbal, and does not respond well to loud noises.