Wildcat Lacrosse Drops First Game of Weekend Series

Courtesy: NMU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Northern Michigan University lacrosse fell at Davenport University on Friday afternoon by a score of 18-4 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) action.

Madeline Bittell was the first Wildcat to score in the game. She netted a free position goal while NMU was in a man-down situation.

The final three goals for the Wildcats came in the second half. Katelyn Mongold was the first student-athlete for either team to score in the second half with a goal at 26:59. Kaitlyn Bridger was next on the board for NMU. Her free position goal was scored while the Wildcats were a man up.

Bittell recorded her second tally of the game, the final for NMU, with 7:34 left in the contest. She also led the team in shots with seven, with four coming on goal.

Mongold recorded three shots for the Wildcats and Bridger notched two. Tess Kostelec, Lauryn Rygiel, and Jessica Daniels added one shot each to the NMU effort.

Jessica Close had a team-high three ground balls and also caused a turnover.

Cam Stilson collected 10 saves for the Wildcats as the keeper for the full 60 minutes.

NMU will play their final game of the regular season on Sunday when they face Davenport in the final game of the two-game series. First whistle is set for 12 p.m.