It’s Earth Day and Ishpeming middle-schoolers enthusiastically painted the beehives they built. Next week Ishpeming’s Partridge Creek Farms will guide these young bee-keepers from the classroom to the orchard.

Students will maintain their hives and see them thrive–exposing the wonders of bees at an early age.

They’ll have to check on them periodically and occasionally rob some honey.

For more information visit: https://www.partridgecreekfarm.org/