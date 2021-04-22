AP Girls All-State D-3 team named

ISHPEMING, mich – Today the 2021 Associated Press Division 3 All–State girls basketball team was announced, selected by an 11–member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout Michigan. Some of the talent honored in the up includes Emma Anderson of Menominee, she averaged 19 a game and was named Miss U.P. Basketball. Elie Djerf of Calumet on the list averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting a near 35 percent from deep, And Alyssa Hill from Negaunee who was the Mid peninsula Conference Player of the year averaging 17 points per game with 12 rebounds.

Here’s a look at the complete list:

