NMU’s prowess in environmental sustainability

5 hours ago Roy Buck

Plastic water bottles take 450 years to decompose. That’s not sustainable for Michigan’s future generations. And Northern Michigan University is tackling these issues on both a local and global scale.

So, during earth week, NMU wants to remind the public that little things, like throwing that plastic bottle into the recycle bin, can go a long way. Or, as Professor Mittlefehldt says “think locally; act globally.”

Earth Fest!

Earth Day, come join us (and many other clubs) in the Academic Mall to celebrate and protect the Earth! Various environment/sustainability-minded clubs will be set up on the lawn, either with information about how to get involved with them, an interactive activity, or both! We’ll be out from 12-4, feel free to stop by at any time! Masks must be worn correctly and social distancing followed for the entirety of the event.

For NMU’s 2021 Earth Day Event calendar visit:

https://nmuconservationcre.wixsite.com/nmucc/general-8                                                   

 

More Stories

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is April 24th

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Halonen of Women’s Soccer Named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Red Cross Encourages Blood Donation Appointments

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Local Theatre To Participate In National Theatre Festival

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

Chauvin Found Guilty Of All Charges

1 day ago Jeremy Skiba

The plan to improve Michigan’s economic and environmental sustainability is here

1 day ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Calumet Theatre To Release 2021 Performing Arts Season Schedule

5 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

NMU’s prowess in environmental sustainability

5 hours ago Roy Buck

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is April 24th

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Halonen of Women’s Soccer Named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week

9 hours ago David Cesefske

Rough Draft: Dayo Odeyingbo & Brady Christensen

24 hours ago Connor Sturgill