National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Is April 24th

Nearly one in two Americans take prescription drugs.

State and local officials are providing a way to dispose of old unwanted prescriptions.

This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Michigan State Police posts will be collecting prescription drugs that are expired or not needed.

“Take Back Prescription Drug Day lets us have a conversation with our family and friends to say that drugs we have are either unused or expired and we should safely dispose of them,” said DEA Agent Joseph O. Dixon.

In the last 10 years, the Drug Enforcement Agency has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs on this day.

Additional information and where you can locate a take back box can be found at the link below:

